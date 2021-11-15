The Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion, 260 Fourth Ave. SE in Osseo, will be the site of two events.

The Legion Auxiliary Steak Fry and Bake Sale will be Friday, Nov. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. The cost for a steak, shrimp or fish dinner is $12, or $14 for a combination steak and shrimp dinner. The menu also includes a baked potato, coleslaw, toast and coffee.

Then Sunday, Nov. 21, from 8 a.m. to noon, the Legion Riders will host an Omelet Breakfast. Cost is $12, which includes omelet, toast, hash browns, coffee, juice and milk. All of the proceeds will go back into the community.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments