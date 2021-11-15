The Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion, 260 Fourth Ave. SE in Osseo, will be the site of two events.
The Legion Auxiliary Steak Fry and Bake Sale will be Friday, Nov. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. The cost for a steak, shrimp or fish dinner is $12, or $14 for a combination steak and shrimp dinner. The menu also includes a baked potato, coleslaw, toast and coffee.
Then Sunday, Nov. 21, from 8 a.m. to noon, the Legion Riders will host an Omelet Breakfast. Cost is $12, which includes omelet, toast, hash browns, coffee, juice and milk. All of the proceeds will go back into the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.