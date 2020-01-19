The 13th annual Maple Grove Polar Plunge is Saturday, Feb. 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Fish Lake Regional Park, 14900 Bass Lake Road in Maple Grove.
The Maple Grove Plunge has raised over $1,660,000 in its 12-year history and in 2019, 599 Plungers raised $127,586.
Plungers put it all on the line as they jump to frozen glory to raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota. The funds raised benefit Special Olympics athletes as they train, compete and transform themselves, their communities and the world.
Pre-plunge check in is Thursday, Jan. 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lookout Bar and Grill, 8672 Pineview Lane in Maple Grove. The day-of plunge check in is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the park.
A free shuttle bus will be available starting at 10:30 a.m. and running through the end of the Plunge. These buses are free to all participants and spectators and run approximately every 15 minutes. The two parking locations will be at the Lookout Bar and Grill, 8672 Pineview Lane, and Heritage Christian Academy, 15655 Bass Lake Road.
Join these “do-gooders” as they take the Plunge into Minnesota’s frigid waters by following four simple steps. First, register online at plungemn.org. Participants may Plunge as individuals or in teams. They are also encouraged to wear unique and outrageous costumes on Plunge day. Second, ask everyone from family to friends to your community to pledge to the Plunge. Each participant must raise a minimum of $75. Third, check-in on Plunge day and bring pledges with. Shoes, towel and fun are also required. Finally, take a deep breath and get ready to be freezin’ for a reason.
For more information or to register, visit plungemn.org/events/maple-grove/ or email plunge@somn.org.
The first Polar Plunge (formerly Polar Bear Plunge) took place at Como Lake in St. Paul. Since then, the Plunge has expanded to locations across Minnesota. Polar Plunge events are organized by Minnesota law enforcement as part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run, the largest grassroots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle for Special Olympics in the world. Special Olympics Minnesota offers children and adults with intellectual disabilities year-round sports training and competition. Through Special Olympics’ athletic, health and leadership programs, people with intellectual disabilities transform themselves, their communities and the world.
