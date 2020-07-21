Change to Chill by Allina Health will offer a free virtual well-being and mindfulness series noon to 12:45 p.m. Thursdays from July 30 to Aug. 27. This series is designed for both youth and adults who are navigating changes in their routine.
Participants can learn new skills and tools to better manage stress and anxiety so they may be able to lead happier, more resilient lives in a changing environment. Session topics will include Gratitude: Focusing on the Positive, The Powerful Practice of Self-Care, Staying Connected while Physically Distant and Mindful Eating.
Participants can learn how to re-frame their minds to focus on the positive, develop skills and knowledge to practice self-care, discover new ways to connect while maintaining physical distance and be equipped with tools and tricks to eat mindfully and work toward balance.
All classes will be offered live through Zoom meetings. Register or learn more than at changetochill.org/virtual-summer-series.
