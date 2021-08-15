Since 2011, Alleluia Lutheran Church in St. Michael has been home to Trinity Chapel, originally built by Bob Weeks on his property on Beebe Lake. Following his death, the family donated the chapel to Alleluia, which has honored his memory by keeping the chapel open from spring through fall.
The chapel was moved to its new site nestled in the woods on Alleluia’s property in the spring of 2020 to make room for the church’s new building. The chapel has been closed during construction. Plans are now being made to open the chapel to the public once again as a place of prayer and meditation.
On Aug. 24, Alleluia will be holding a “Parking Lot Party” at its new building at 10401 30th Street NE from 6 to 8 p.m. The community is invited to attend this family-oriented event that will include the grand re-opening of Trinity Chapel as well as outdoor games for kids, inflatables from 3-2-1 Jump, a discount for the first 150 people at the “What’s the Scoop” Ice Cream truck, and tours of the new building. All are welcome.
