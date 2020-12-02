All lanes on I-94 set for winter in St. Michael, Albertville

Crews wrapped up 2020 work on the mainline lanes of Interstate 94 in St. Michael and Albertville last week. All four lanes on I-94 are now set for winter between the Crow River bridge in St. Michael and County Road 19 in Albertville. The barrier will remain in place throughout the winter at certain work locations.
Reduced speed limits on eastbound I-94 in Albertville will remain in effect throughout winter suspension. Please drive slowly and cautiously through the work zone.
In spring 2021, traffic will return to the same configuration as this year, with all lanes shifted to the westbound side of the freeway to finish work on eastbound I-94. After crews complete eastbound I-94, traffic will be switched on to the new lanes while crews work on the westbound lanes.
Since major construction activities have slowed down, keep an eye out for a updates in early spring with details of 2021 construction activities and start dates.
Drive with care in work zones
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) offers the tips for motorists driving in work zone area.
Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate with care and caution.
Stay alert. Work zones are constantly changing.
Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment.
Obey posted speed limits. The fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
More about this project
MnDOT is making improvements to a 39-mile stretch of I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater that includes more travel lanes, bridge replacements, new bridges, improved drainage and the resurfacing of deteriorating pavement.
Additionally, a new interchange is being constructed on I-94 near the city of Dayton. The improvements will reduce congestion, improve safety, improve freight movement, enhance economic vitality and provide a smoother ride for users of I-94. The project began in 2019 and is expected to be complete by 2021.
For more information, visit the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project website. If you have any questions about the project, contact the project team at 651-456-8205 or info@i94-mg-clearwater.com.
