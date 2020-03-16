Great River Regional Library has made the decision to close all libraries based on social distancing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

All libraries are closing today, Monday, March 16, at 6 p.m. through the end of March. Sartell GRRL2Go will no longer be available after 4 p.m. today.

We ask patrons to keep the items they currently have and not return any items at this time. All due dates and items on hold are extended through April 8 and will be extended as long as the libraries are closed.

