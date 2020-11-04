In Albertville, voters re-elected incumbent Mayor Jillian Hendrickson and incumbent City Councilors Aaron Cocking and Walter Hudson. All three were unopposed on the ballot.

Hendrickson got 2,894 votes (97.77%). She will serve a two-year term.

Cocking got 2,204 votes (50.40%), and Hudson got 2,094 votes (47.88%). They will serve four-year terms.

The above results are from both of Albertville’s precincts. Albertville had 4,522 registered voters as of 7 a.m. on election day. Election results are unofficial until certified by the City Council.

