The citizens of Albertville are invited to attend the city’s annual Truth-in-Taxation meeting on Monday, Dec. 7, at 6:15 p.m., either in-person at the Albertville City Hall or via the Zoom link posted on the city’s website. The meeting is held to provide opportunity for public input and questions regarding the proposed 2021 budget and property tax levy.
As part of the annual budgeting process, the Albertville City Council adopted a preliminary property tax levy in September. The city proposes a $4,317,153 levy for taxes payable 2021, a 2.9% increase from last year’s levy.
Albertville’s 2021 debt service budget has decreased from 2020 by $36,280. The general fund operations budget has increased by $157,953 (which includes capital outlay) for a net levy increase of $121,673 or 2.90%. The levy funds debt, capital and the services provided by the city. Included in the 2021 budget is an anticipated Local Government Aid of approximately $115,635, which will assist with infrastructure expenses.
The 2021 property taxes are comprised of city, school district, and county tax levies, and all three jurisdictions host public hearings and welcome comment from residents.
Residents with questions or concerns regarding the proposed budget are encouraged to contact Albertville Finance Director Tina Lannes at 763-497-3384 in advance of the hearing.
