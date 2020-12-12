The city of Albertville is now accepting applications for the Parks Committee. Consisting of members appointed by the City Council and the Public Works Supervisor, the Parks Committee is an advisory board to the City Council and meets the fourth Monday of the month at 7 p.m.
What does the Parks Committee do?
The Parks Committee reviews park policies, maintenance and upkeep issues, signage, future needs, amenities and the like. The committee also organizes and hold the annual Explore Your Parks event each May.
To apply, submit a letter of interest explaining why you would like the position, any relevant experience, and history in the community to the city clerk. Official appointment to the Parks Committee will then be made by the City Council.
If people have any questions, call 763-496-6801 or email kluedke@ci.albertville.mn.us
Submit your letter of interest to: City of Albertville Attn: City Clerk, 5959 Main Ave. NE, Albertville, MN 55301
