In November, Albertville Primary students and staff focused on the Character Counts pillar of Respect. The students learned how they can show respect to others in a variety of ways through words and actions. One student from each kindergarten classroom was the recipient of this award. The students were presented with a blue “Trustworthy” bracelet, a certificate, a coupon for McDonald’s, and a Culver’s Scoopie Token. Those students receiving the award are: Abigail Abimbade, Caiden Barnard, Dash Croaston, Jaxson Cullinan, Adam Ericksen, Alvis Gbdoai, Spencer Jordan, Logan Kuligowski, Brayden Marshall, Sloan Miller, Gradon Olmscheid, Briggs Peschke, Francis Petersen, Liam Quaal, Crosby Rabe, Shaelyn Ritter, Eli Schleicher, Collin Shumway, Cecilia Sobiech, Margaret Swanson, and Laura Zachmann.
Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.