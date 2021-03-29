After having to postpone the 2020 Albertville Royalty Candidate Experience last year, it is with optimism and excitement yet caution and care that sign up is officially open for the 2021 Albertville Royalty Candidate Experience.
Directors of the Albertville Royalty Program are elated to welcome first grade students and young women who, as of July, will be 17-19 years old to join the Albertville Royalty Program and Family for a spring filled with friendship, fun, growth, and new opportunities. The program is open to those living in the boundaries of the St. Michael – Albertville School district who are actively attending school.
Throughout the spring candidates will participate in a variety of activities in the community and surrounding areas while learning interview and interpersonal skills, making new friends, connecting with fellow candidates big and small, and supporting the Albertville Royalty Program and city of Albertville. Candidate season will wrap up with coronation Sunday, June 13, as we celebrate the outgoing royal family and celebrate the selection of three senior candidates and four first grade candidates who will become the 2021-22 Albertville Royalty Family and serve the community for the year.
While things will not look identical to the candidate experiences that have been offered in past, The Albertville Royalty Program and Directors look forward to the opportunities ahead this coming year and would love for these young women to join in making memories and creating magic while following all mandates and guidelines.
If people want more information, have any questions, or want to sign up to join the informational orientation meeting which will share more and give the chance to become an official candidate email albertville.royalty@gmail
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.