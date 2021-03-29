Albertville Royalty

Now is the time to sign up for this year’s Albertville Royalty Candidate Experience. Pictured in the back row, left to right, are: Albertville Princess Olivia Peltz, Miss Albertville Kallyn Amundson, and Albertville Princess Gretta Becker. Front row: Junior Misses Olivia Johnston, Macy Westom, Geneva Adams, Charlotte Harris (Submitted photo) 

After having to postpone the 2020 Albertville Royalty Candidate Experience last year, it is with optimism and excitement yet caution and care that sign up is officially open for the 2021 Albertville Royalty Candidate Experience.

Directors of the Albertville Royalty Program are elated to welcome first grade students and young women who, as of July, will be 17-19 years old to join the Albertville Royalty Program and Family for a spring filled with friendship, fun, growth, and new opportunities. The program is open to those living in the boundaries of the St. Michael – Albertville School district who are actively attending school.

Throughout the spring candidates will participate in a variety of activities in the community and surrounding areas while learning interview and interpersonal skills, making new friends, connecting with fellow candidates big and small, and supporting the Albertville Royalty Program and city of Albertville. Candidate season will wrap up with coronation Sunday, June 13, as we celebrate the outgoing royal family and celebrate the selection of three senior candidates and four first grade candidates who will become the 2021-22 Albertville Royalty Family and serve the community for the year.

While things will not look identical to the candidate experiences that have been offered in past, The Albertville Royalty Program and Directors look forward to the opportunities ahead this coming year and would love for these young women to join in making memories and creating magic while following all mandates and guidelines.

If people want more information, have any questions, or want to sign up to join the informational orientation meeting which will share more and give the chance to become an official candidate email albertville.royalty@gmail

