Albertville Royalty candidate experience now open for registration

The Albertville Royalty Program registration is officially open. Girls ages 16- to 19-years-old and current first-grade boys and girls from the STMA area are eligible to register for the 2023 candidate experience.
The Junior Candidate Experience is open to first-grade boys and girls at an STMA elementary school or who reside in Albertville, St. Michael, Otsego, or Hanover. It provides an opportunity to make new friends, create fun memories, and learn how to be brave in front of crowds while having an impact in the community.
The Senior Candidate Experience is open to girls 16 to 19 years old who are a resident of Albertville, St. Michael, Otsego, or Hanover and eligible to attend school in the STMA School District.
This experience provides personal growth, community connection, leadership training, and volunteer opportunities all while making new friendships, building potential college applications, and creating countless memories.
For more information about either of these experiences email albertville.royalty@gmail.com or check out the Albertville Royalty Program Facebook or Instagram pages. Registration will be open until the week of March 12.
Want more information or a chance to ask questions in person? The Albertville Royalty Program will host two informational open house events. The first is on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Albertville City Hall from 5 to 8 p.m. The second is Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Caribou Coffee inside of Coborns between 5 and 8 p.m.
Another chapter is about to begin, and the program cannot wait to see who will continue the rich traditions and strong legacy of the Albertville Royalty Program.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.