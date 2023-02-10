Albertville Royalty candidate experience now open for registration

(Photo Courtesy of Albertville royalty program)

Girls ages 16 to 19 years old and first-grade boys and girls from the STMA area can register to be a 2023 Albertville Royalty candidate.

The Albertville Royalty Program registration is officially open. Girls ages 16- to 19-years-old and current first-grade boys and girls from the STMA area are eligible to register for the 2023 candidate experience.

The Junior Candidate Experience is open to first-grade boys and girls at an STMA elementary school or who reside in Albertville, St. Michael, Otsego, or Hanover. It provides an opportunity to make new friends, create fun memories, and learn how to be brave in front of crowds while having an impact in the community.

