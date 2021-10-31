Albertville residents gather at Medical Freedom Rally

Sunday, Oct. 17 residents turned out for a Medical Freedom Rally in Albertville organized by State Rep. Eric Lucero and State Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer. (Submitted photo)

Albertville State Rep. Eric Lucero and State Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer organized a local rally in support of medical freedom Oct. 17, at Albertville Central Park.

“I continue to receive thousands of emails, phone calls and social media messages from people across our great community imploring me to keep fighting for medical freedom,” State Rep. Lucero said. “I’ve chief authored eight bills this year alone to stop the medical coercion attempts that threaten people’s livelihoods and God-given rights of people and parents to make their own informed-consent decisions best for themselves and their families.”

It was estimated several hundred people turned out in support of the rally and to listen to the lineup of speakers.

“As a former registered nurse, I am dismayed at the refusal to recognize natural immunity as equivalent to artificial immunity by vaccine even though many studies have proven natural immunity to be strong,” State Sen. Kiffmeyer said. “Medicine is about asking questions, informed consent and personal choice. I continue to fight for medical rights for all Minnesotans.”

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments