Albertville Primary Students win ‘Trustworthy’ awards

In October, Albertville Primary students and staff focused on the Character Counts pillar of Trustworthiness. The students learned how to build trust with others through words and actions in their daily interactions with people. One student from each kindergarten classroom was the recipient of this award. The students were presented with a blue “Trustworthy” bracelet, a certificate, and a treat coupon for McDonalds and Culvers. Recipients of this award are pictured with Principal John McDonald. Back row, left to right, are: Averley Anderson, Holland Smith, Luke Turek, Griffin Wacker, Carter Stammeyer, Angela Sigle, Hannah Rohrbeck, Charlie Nylund, and Amelia Snyder. First row: Ethan Fannon, Sophie Haugrud, Emmalyn Leither, Layla Eckhart, Xavier Saye, Colton De Leon, Amelia Bertrand, Nora Nguyen, Chase Korte, and Ryker Splett. (Photo courtesy of Albertville Primary School)
