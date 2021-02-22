In February, Albertville Primary students and staff focused on the Character Counts pillar of Fairness.  The students learned how they can play fairly with others at school, home, and in the community. One student from each Kindergarten classroom was the recipient of this award. The students were presented with a green “Responsibility” bracelet, a certificate, and a coupon for McDonalds and Culvers. 

The winners were: Jojo Greninger, Ryker Miller, Derek Rosner, Lincoln Zachman, Lacey Fuerstenberg, Trevor Kilby, Mason Stoffels, Judah Bergman, Vivian Husting, Caleb Johnson, Madden Telste, Asher Carlson,  Steven Odeen, Clara Robberson, Brody Newville, Evelyn Heitman, Cecilia Sobiech, Ty Welker, Riley Joelson, Noelle Hill, Marley Gilbertso

