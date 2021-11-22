Albertville Primary: November students of the month

Recipients of this award are pictured with Principal John McDonald. Front row, left to right, are: Liam Granroth, Lainey Johnson, Margo Stephens, Addison Servaty, Madeline Bell, Rylee Gallucci, Anya Holland, and Liam James. Back row: Charlie Haws, Tavin Nelson, Jameson Grote, Carlyn Ellering Horner, Laikyn Ecklund, Harrison Remme, Ian Hess, Aaron Hansen, Ezden Heinz, and Nathan Noetzelman. Not pictured: Wyatt Roseth. (Photo courtesy of Albertville Primary)

In November, Albertville Primary students and staff focused on the Character Counts pillar of Respect. The students learned how they can show respect to others in a variety of ways through words and actions. One student from each kindergarten classroom was the recipient of this award. The students were presented with a yellow “Respect” bracelet, a certificate, and a treat coupon for McDonald’s and Culver’s. 

