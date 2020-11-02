In October, Albertville Primary students and staff focused on the Character Counts pillar of Trustworthiness. The students learned how to build trust with others through words and actions in their daily interactions with people. One student from each Kindergarten classroom was the recipient of this award. The students were presented with a blue “Trustworthy” bracelet, a certificate, a coupon for McDonald’s, and a Culver’s Scoopie Token.
Those students are: Hannah Seck, Lucy Weiland, Mia Kohout, Zunell Jones, Vanek Fausher, McKenna Widen, Kolle Weber, Derek Sylvester, Brynlee Cheeley, Haddie Andersen, Abel Ericson, Ruby Moormann, Vincent Johnson, Josh Sechser, Barrett Altschul, Emma Dalton, Nolan Yang, Jackson Robinson, Lola Kuyper, Paige Dahl, and Eloise Regnier.
