The Albertville Lion’s present Dr. Shawn Alderman, CEO and founder of the Magnus Foundation, a check in the amount of $20,000. Serving veterans and their families, the Magnus Wellness Center includes a medical and psychological health clinic. The campus will also have a human performance facility, mindfulness spaces, artistic spaces, and multiple community engagement venues.

