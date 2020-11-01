The Albertville Lions Club is hosting another blood drive Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 1 to 7 p.m. at St. Albert’s Parish Center, 11400 57th Street NE.
Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. It is essential for surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries. Whether a patient receives whole blood, red cells, platelets or plasma, this lifesaving care starts with one person making a generous donation.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
If people have not been called yet, they can schedule an appointment by simply calling 1-800-733-2767 or visit their website at: redcrossblood.org and choose “Donating Blood, and Schedule A Blood Donation Appointment Today,” then choose the Albertville CommunityZIP=55301 to make an appointment. Or, call Rick at 612-723-6296, Jay at 763-360-3830 or Jenny at 763-286-7393 and they will schedule an appointment.
