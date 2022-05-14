Blood. Many people can’t look at it; others pass out at the sight of it. Why is it so darn important anyhow? Well, it flows through our body picking up and dropping off hundreds of chemicals but it’s most important job is grabbing used carbon dioxide and dropping off precious oxygen. Blood courses through the body supplying oxygen to billions of cells that make up humans. From one viewpoint this journey starts in the heart and ends there.
People can be badly cut and need blood or they might have one of the forms of anemia such as sickle cell. In surgery like open heart or in the stomach or bowel. There are many times that blood is need for emergencies. A neighbor in the past two years has needed blood six times. If you lose much of it you need to get it back.
By far the American Red Cross collects the most blood used for replacement. Not only the most but the safest.
The Albertville Lions Club has partnered with the Red Cross approximately 61 times over the past years. In those 61 blood collection drives, there has been 4,756 units of blood (each about a pint) collected. Typically, the Lions sponsor three drives per year each person donates a unit some actually donate two at one time. The donor group keeps growing with 8% new people every time we have a drive. Registration happens on line at the Red Cross web site. Most donors are return visitors and they come very regularly.
Does it hurt? Just for a second or two, these registered nurses are pros. Are there side effects nothing other than a needle is put into you so, when you are done you should take advantage of the snacks the Lions provide as dizziness and light headedness are side effects.
The Red Cross does an interview and a couple of quick tests to make sure it is safe for you to give. The blood Drive is almost always located in the St. Albert Church Parish Center. Go to the American Red Cross at redcross.org learn about the requirements and locate us for the next drive which is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 2.
