St. Albert’s Parish Center, located corner of 57th and Main Avenue in Albertville, will be hosting Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life (MCCL) Fall Tour meeting Thursday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m.
Speakers from the State MCCL office will inform guests on the latest data on abortion and renewed efforts to legalize assisted suicide, taxpayer funded abortions, helping pregnant women in need and more. Guests may learn how pro-life laws can save lives.
The event is free to the public. Those in attendance will receive an information packet. Refreshments will be served.
For any questions, contact Marlene at 763-497-2265.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.