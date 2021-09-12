St. Albert’s Parish Center, located corner of 57th and Main Avenue in Albertville, will be hosting Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life (MCCL) Fall Tour meeting Thursday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m.

Speakers from the State MCCL office will inform guests on the latest data on abortion and renewed efforts to legalize assisted suicide, taxpayer funded abortions, helping pregnant women in need and more. Guests may learn how pro-life laws can save lives.

The event is free to the public. Those in attendance will receive an information packet. Refreshments will be served.

For any questions, contact Marlene at 763-497-2265.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments