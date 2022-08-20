Age-Friendly Maple Grove seeks input through community survey

(Photo courtesy of Maple Grove Parks and Recreation)

Age-Friendly Maple Grove helped launch the community’s first intergenerational garden club in 2021. The group is working to make Maple Grove more livable for all ages, especially older adults.

Age-Friendly Maple Grove recently released a community survey and encourages city residents to participate. The survey invites residents to share what is important to them now and in the future as they grow older.

The population of Maple Grove, along with many other places, is trending older than ever before. More than 28% of residents now are 55 or older, compared to 11% in 2000.

