Age-Friendly Maple Grove seeks input through community survey

Age-Friendly Maple Grove recently released a community survey and encourages city residents to participate. The survey invites residents to share what is important to them now and in the future as they grow older.
The population of Maple Grove, along with many other places, is trending older than ever before. More than 28% of residents now are 55 or older, compared to 11% in 2000.
Recognizing the implications of this demographic shift, Age-Friendly Maple Grove is a city-sponsored, community driven effort to make Maple Grove a better place to grow older. The cross-sector initiative includes community members, city staff, and community partner organizations who work together to further integrate aging into community plans and services.
Age-Friendly Maple Grove also acts as a central communications hub for information on a range of age-related topics.
The city enrolled in the World Health Organization/AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities in 2016. Age-Friendly Maple Grove follows that program’s framework, which is organized around eight domains of community life—from housing and transportation to communications and social inclusion.
Fifteen Minnesota cities and counties, including Hennepin County, have joined the age-friendly network, and the State of Minnesota was accepted in early 2022. The global network includes more than 1,000 members. Member communities commit to taking steps toward becoming more age-friendly communities using the program’s framework.
Age-Friendly Maple Grove works in five-year cycles with three stages — planning, implementation, and evaluation. The group has begun its second cycle, which starts with a community needs assessment, of which the survey is a part. Age-Friendly Maple Grove leaders use information gathered during the planning stage to help focus its efforts and develop a three-year action plan to address what has been learned from the community.
Maple Grove residents are encouraged to take the survey, which is available both online and in print: There are several ways to participate.
