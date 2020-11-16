Scammers have been targeting older adults on the phone for all kinds of reasons. The more people know about scammers tactics, the better people can protect themselves.
Age-Friendly Maple Grove offers several tips and resources. They said there are rules to follow. The first is to slow down the conversation. Take time and ask questions. The second rule is to do research and double check details. The final rule is to stop and don’t send money. If the payment request sounds fishy, it probably is.
The group also offers information about phone call scams. Legitimate calls do not ask for Social Security numbers, bank account information, or credit card numbers. Ask for the callers information (name, organization, address, phone number) if unsure. When in doubt, hang up. Scammers can also manipulate caller IDs to make the phone number look like a local or other trusted number
As for mail and email scams, Age-Friendly Maple Grove suggests people shred credit card applications, bank statements and other financial paperwork. Never open, respond to, or click on links in a suspicious email. Do not use unsecured wifi networks to do shopping or other financial activities.
To learn more, visit agefriendlymaplegrove.gov.
