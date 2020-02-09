AE2S, which has an office in Maple Grove, announces the creation of Infrastructure Management and Municipal Planning Services to provide more comprehensive infrastructure planning resources to complement the civil engineering firm’s drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater services.
The addition of AE2S’ Municipal Planning Services aligns the firm’s Geographic Information Services (GIS), Asset Management, and Financial services under one umbrella. Jacob Strombeck, PE, leads the new AE2S Municipal Planning Services Practice.
“Jacob’s successful experience working with both internal and client teams leading regional infrastructure master planning, capital improvement planning, and financial analysis projects makes him an excellent fit to lead this newly aligned group of services,” said Jeff Hruby, AE2S Chief Development Officer.
“The Municipal Planning Services Practice brings together many of the specialty services AE2S and AE2S Nexus provide to ensure our municipal clients have even more coordinated engagement with our financial experts, engineers, and data management professionals, and benefit from a fully comprehensive and defendable approach to responsible municipal planning,” said Strombeck.
Municipal Planning Services will be one service area under a larger Infrastructure Management Services Division that provides infrastructure management and delivery support services to public, private, and energy infrastructure enterprises. “These services support the vision and traditional practices of AE2S by providing key infrastructure planning, funding, financing, delivery, management, and operations services that are not ‘traditional’ engineering services,” said Grant Meyer, AE2S CEO. “The move is in response to the evolving needs of our clients and our ability to serve them better and smarter.”
Shawn Gaddie, PE, serves as the AE2S Infrastructure Management Services Director. “Shawn’s prior experience leading the AE2S Nexus Division, along with his keen understanding of AE2S’ technical capabilities and dedication to client service ensures Infrastructure Management Services will provide even greater opportunities to benefit our current and future clients,” said Meyer.
