Advocacy, leadership skills course graduation includes Zehra of Maple Grove

Maple Grove resident Sabeen Zehra along with 22 others completed the nine-month training for advocacy and leadership skills with Partners in Policymaking. The training will be offered again in September for eight training sessions specifically for parents raising children with disabilities and adults with disabilities who are Minnesota residents. The goal is the provide thorough training in disability law and policy.
After the birth of Zehra’s daughter with Down syndrome, she wanted to do everything possible for her but did not know where to start. She heard about Partners in Policymaking through an area Down Syndrome Association of Minnesota parent group, and applied for the training. She is concerned about a world that often doesn’t accept people with disabilities. In Partners, Zehra found fellow participants who also want each child to be valued, and course materials with a similar focus.
The well-organized curriculum, presentations and training exercises were impressive and valuable to Zehra, who found new ways to effectively advocate for her daughter.
How would she tackle discussions regarding the first day of school, college options and other milestones in her daughter’s life? Helpful information on assistive technology, medical outreach for Down syndrome diagnosis, and person-centered planning will prove useful for Zehra’s advocacy efforts. And, knowledge of inclusive education and Individualized Education Plan (IEP) issues is needed when asking for the least restrictive academic and sports environment for her daughter.
Zehra has always believed in her daughter and now realizes it is the parents and self-advocates who must actively speak up for change when attitudes and laws are not beneficial to individuals with disabilities.
There is no cost for this nationally recognized leadership training. Starting in September and ending in May, eight sessions are presented over a period of nine months.
Training includes the history of disability and advocacy movements, inclusive education, supported living, and customized employment. Individuals consider how to influence county, state and federal legislative processes. The monthly two-day sessions are held on Fridays and Saturdays, from September to May (with no session in December). The March session is on a Sunday and Monday, when participants prepare for, and meet with their state legislators at the Capitol.
Costs for the Partners program are covered by a federal grant. Childcare and respite allowances are given, and overnight accommodations are provided for those who travel from outside the metro area to attend. Mileage is reimbursed, and meals are provided. Sessions are held at the Crowne Plaza Aire, at 3 Appletree Square in Bloomington, near Mall of America and the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
Limited to 35 Minnesotans, the first weekend session for the 2021 to 2022 program year is Sept. 17-18. Applications at mn.gov/mnddc/partnersinpolicymaking/class39/index.html are due by July 9.
Those selected to participate in the program must attend all sessions and complete homework assignments. For further information, or to get an application form, apply online at PartnersinPolicymaking.com or contact Brenton Rice at brenton@togevents.com, or 651-242-6589.
