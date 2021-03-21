The Hanover Fire Department would like to thank residents in advance for taking care of the fire hydrants located in their neighborhoods.

It takes a minimum of five minutes to shovel out a fire hydrant and those five minutes could turn out to be lifesaving during a fire. Critical time is wasted when firefighters arrive on the scene of a fire and have to clear the hydrant.

Residents are urged to remove the snow and ice within a three foot perimeter of the hydrant. Make sure a path is shoveled from the street to the hydrant so firefighters can access the hydrant. Having the hydrant cleared may be the difference between life and death.

