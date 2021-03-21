The Hanover Fire Department would like to thank residents in advance for taking care of the fire hydrants located in their neighborhoods.
It takes a minimum of five minutes to shovel out a fire hydrant and those five minutes could turn out to be lifesaving during a fire. Critical time is wasted when firefighters arrive on the scene of a fire and have to clear the hydrant.
Residents are urged to remove the snow and ice within a three foot perimeter of the hydrant. Make sure a path is shoveled from the street to the hydrant so firefighters can access the hydrant. Having the hydrant cleared may be the difference between life and death.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.