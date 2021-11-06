Local groceries and gifts will now be available on four dates in November and December at the Maple Grove Indoor Farmers Market. Organizers have added Thursday, Nov. 11, from 3 to 6 p.m. to this popular annual series. Additional markets will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 23; Thursday, Dec. 9; and Tuesday, Dec. 21. The event will all be inside the Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver lake Road.
Each indoor farmers market will feature more than 25 local farmers and food makers. Shoppers can expect seasonal produce; farmstead meats and eggs; festive beverages including coffee and tea, fresh-squeezed ginger juices, and kombucha; artisan baked goods; honey and maple syrup, and much more.
All vendors accept cash; many accept credit and debit. Shoppers may also visit Market Information to purchase tokens which may be spent same as cash at all vendor booths. The market is happy to accept EBT cards for the purchase of SNAP-eligible food items. EBT card holders receive a dollar-for-dollar match (up to $10 each visit) through the Market Bucks program.
Learn more about the Maple Grove Farmers Market at maplegrovefarmersmarket.com. Sign up for weekly emails and follow the market on Facebook and Instagram. Sign up to receive a market day text message reminder by texting INFO to 1-833-201-6936.
