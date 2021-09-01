Access to Holly Lane in Dayton is closed through mid-October

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has made changes to access on Holly Lane in Dayton.

Starting Aug. 31, access to westbound Territorial Road from Holly Lane reopened. This also included access to Holly Lane between Territorial Road and County Road 81 closing.

This closure is needed so crews can construct a portion of the future intersection of Holly Lane and Dayton Parkway as part of the Dayton Parkway Interchange project.

The intersection is expected to re-open mid-October.

At the same time as the Holly Lane work, crews will also be constructing a right turn lane on eastbound County Road 81 to Holly Lane. Lanes on eastbound County Road 81 will be narrowed through the work zone.

Drivers should follow the posted detours or consider using alternative routes.

• Northbound Holly Lane detour — Northbound Holly Lane to Territorial Road to Brockton Lane to County Road 81 to 113th Ave.

• Southbound 113th Ave. detour — Southbound 113th Avenue to County Road 81 to Brockton Lane to Territorial Road to Holly Lane.

This new interchange being constructed on Interstate 94 near the city of Dayton will reduce congestion, improve safety, improve freight movement, enhance economic vitality and provide a smoother ride for users of I-94.

