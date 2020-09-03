The Corner Bar in St. Michael came down Aug. 18. The fixture landmark since 1897 was demoed by crews as people watched. The property was purchased by Wright County to make way for an intersection expansion project at Hwy. 241 and County Road 19. (Photos courtesy of the city of St. Michael)

