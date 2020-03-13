The Osseo Heritage Preservation Commission recently received an exciting donation. It was given a baseball uniform worn by a former Osseo resident in the early 1920s.

James R. Kelly was an Osseo resident from 1920 to 1966. He grew up and went to school in Osseo. Kelly worked at the Osseo Oil Company and the Osseo School District.

He played ball for the Osseo Baseball in 1920.

The 100-year-old baseball uniform of Kelly’s was donated by his grandson Bruce Dahlheimer of Osseo. The uniform will be displayed in the glass cabinets at Osseo City Hall.

