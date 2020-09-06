Saturday, Sept. 19, will mark the grand opening of Viracity, a new holistic fitness and recovery center in Maple Grove that breaks the mold of boutique fitness. Starting at 9 a.m., drop in to join the Viracity Team for free mini classes, facility tours, demos of our cutting edge Juka Cryotherapy and WARMMS Infrared pods and register for prize drawings as we introduce our new concept for total physical wellness.
Viracity’s fitness offerings include a unique combination of strength, HIIT and yoga classes for all levels. Classes will be in person, live streamed, and in our video library. Therapeutic services include access to cash based on site physical therapy, massage therapy and a licensed nutritionist.
For recovery, Viracity is proud to be the first to offer Juka Cryotherapy and WARMMS Infrared Therapy Pods to the Maple Grove Area. Add in a focus on COVID-safe practices and the Maple Grove community by showcasing goods produced by local vendors and Viracity is the perfect one stop shop for people of all abilities to pursue their goals of health and fitness.
Founded in 2020 by a group of physical therapists, the Viracity Team understands the barriers that can stop people in their tracks and the importance of providing tools to help get people back to moving. The Viracity vision was created to help fill needs observed during the COVID-19 pandemic; in circumstances that prevent the usual provision of fitness, therapy and recovery services, what do people need in order to maintain the crucial physical, mental and immune system benefits of moving regularly? Viracity’s mission is to create a place in which everyone feels comfortable in their own skin with a common goal for increased health and fitness. From the unique classes to the diverse instructors, we have a class or a service for everyone.
Viracity is located at 6818 Hemlock Lane in Maple Grove.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.