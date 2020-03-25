Maple Grove, MN (55311)

Today

Rain, occasionally heavy, early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Snow may mix in. Low near 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain, occasionally heavy, early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Snow may mix in. Low near 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.