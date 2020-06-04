Maple Grove, MN (55311)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.