Graduating seniors at Champlin Park High School were greeted with cheers an applause when they stopped by the school to pick up their caps and gowns on June 1. Staff were standing outside to wish the students well. The Class of 2020 virtual graduation ceremony for Champlin Park High School is Sunday, June 7, at 7 p.m. and will air on QCTV and via live stream.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments