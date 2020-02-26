A family of hockey referees

Above, Ty, Jason and Tippy Hill in their hockey referee uniforms.

Hockey officiating is a big family affair at the Hill Family in Maple Grove. Dad Jason started officiating when his daughter Tippy and son Ty were in high school. Tippy played four years for the Crimson and was a member of the state runner up team in 2016. Ty played four years of varsity hockey at Osseo where he was a captain. Now, all three are hockey officials. Jason began officiating and when it was time for the kids to start earning their gas money Tippy and Ty too began to ref. Jason and Ty primarily officiate the local youth associations. Tippy officiates for the Minnesota State High School League, NCAA Division III and National USA Tournaments. In fact, Tippy was one of the referees in this year’s girls’ state hockey tournament at the Xcel Energy Center. (Photo courtesy of the Hill Family)

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments