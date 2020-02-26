A family of hockey referees

Hockey officiating is a big family affair at the Hill Family in Maple Grove. Dad Jason started officiating when his daughter Tippy and son Ty were in high school. Tippy played four years for the Crimson and was a member of the state runner up team in 2016. Ty played four years of varsity hockey at Osseo where he was a captain. Now, all three are hockey officials. Jason began officiating and when it was time for the kids to start earning their gas money Tippy and Ty too began to ref. Jason and Ty primarily officiate the local youth associations. Tippy officiates for the Minnesota State High School League, NCAA Division III and National USA Tournaments. In fact, Tippy was one of the referees in this year’s girls’ state hockey tournament at the Xcel Energy Center. (Photo courtesy of the Hill Family)
Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Local racer killed in Sunday evening crash
- Brewpub, arcade coming to Columbia Heights
- Kitchen fire temporarily closes Hong Kong Buffet in Elk River
- Head-on crash in Wyoming injures two
- Romantic comedy filmed at Isanti’s Erickson Farmstead
- Missing cold case continues to haunt Little Falls woman
- Kwik Trip celebrates two grand openings in North Branch
- Man grows pineapple ... in Blaine?!
- Second Amendment sanctuary effort underway in Mille Lacs County
- CHAMPS! Andover girls hockey defeats Edina to win state title
Images
Videos
Commented
- Coon Rapids Famous Dave’s to be torn down (3)
- Jeremy "Largee" Thomas Cover (3)
- Unresponsive government created Trump, Brexit (2)
- Carolyn M. Howard (2)
- One bad idea deserves another (2)
- Were you surprised at the result of the impeachment trial? (1)
- James "Jim" Stang (1)
- Rosemount resident self-publishes book about NDE (1)
- Make MLK Day a holiday for all (1)
- Maple Grove Middle School parents address bullying at board meeting (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.