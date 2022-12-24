Christmas…such a happy time of the year. I can recall our wonderful Christmases when I was young. My mother preparing for weeks wrapping presents and baking lots of cookies. There were nine kids in our family and after everyone married, we all returned home for Christmas Eve.
My husband and I had three children, and for years, we kept this tradition of going home for Christmas Eve. In time, our children married, and they had to share the holiday with their spouse’s family…resulting in my husband and I being alone on this special night. Now, we are not asking for pity, as we are resilient - but a bit slow to plan.
On Christmas Eve, we decided to go to the 6 p.m. service. Next, we stopped at a Chinese restaurant for dinner arriving at 7:15 p.m. — a sign read CLOSING at 7 p.m. Nooo!
How about McDonalds? CLOSED! What!
OK - Walmart’s Deli — Deli CLOSED!
So here we are on Christmas Eve at Walmart checking out a frozen dinner — with all the other losers who have no invites. Suddenly the lights started to flicker. Oh, oh, they want to close.
On our way out, a manager was handing out a few poinsettia plants - he kind of hesitated at us but gave us one. Did he think we didn’t look desperate?
The plant was a nice touch and much appreciated. We’ve had many a good laugh on that crazy Christmas Eve. Lesson learned - plan early.
Dianne Rowe is a member of the Maple Grove Writing Group
