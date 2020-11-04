Online registration is open for the 7th Annual Community Forum on Race. Participation is free for the online event being held via Zoom Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The Community Forum on Race is sponsored by the city of Brooklyn Park, city of Maple Grove, District 279 Osseo Area Schools, North Hennepin Community College, and the Northwest Suburban Integration School District.
This year offers the unique opportunity to participate in a virtual racial healing circle, which involves one-on-one and small group conversations. With the goal of promoting understanding and empathy, participants are engaged in healing conversations with an emphasis on active listening and being open to differing perspectives.
Everyone is invited. Join with families, neighbors, and friends in the northwest suburbs. Participants are encouraged to register as soon as possible at 2020forumonrace.eventbrite.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.