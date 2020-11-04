Online registration is open for the 7th Annual Community Forum on Race. Participation is free for the online event being held via Zoom Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.  

The Community Forum on Race is sponsored by the city of Brooklyn Park, city of Maple Grove, District 279 Osseo Area Schools, North Hennepin Community College, and the Northwest Suburban Integration School District.

This year offers the unique opportunity to participate in a virtual racial healing circle, which involves one-on-one and small group conversations. With the goal of promoting understanding and empathy, participants are engaged in healing conversations with an emphasis on active listening and being open to differing perspectives.

Everyone is invited. Join with families, neighbors, and friends in the northwest suburbs. Participants are encouraged to register as soon as possible at 2020forumonrace.eventbrite.com.

