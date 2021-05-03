7 Maple Grove students named National Merit finalists

The 2021 National Merit Scholarship Finalists include Maple Grove Senior High students in the top row, left to right: Sophia Anderson-Cufre, Peter Campbell and Lauren Dahl. Bottom row: Zachary Hopp, Amara Monson, Sara Nadian and Owen Wold.

A school-record seven students from Maple Grove Senior High have been named 2021 National Merit Scholarship Finalists.

Crimson scholars Sophia Anderson-Cufre, Peter Campbell, Lauren Dahl, Zachary Hopp, Amara Monson, Sara Nadian and Owen Wold, join approximately 15,000 high school students nationwide as finalists this year.

After earning this distinction, all seven students continue in the competition for 7,600 available scholarships worth more than $31 million. Winners will be announced this spring.

The National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition for recognition and scholarships that began in 1955. Approximately 1.5 million high school students enter the program each year.

