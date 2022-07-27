Vote-2.jpg

A total of seven candidates are seeking the office of County Attorney in Hennepin County. Current incumbent Mike Freeman is not running for re-election, stepping down after 24 years as Hennepin County Attorney, his terms running from 1991-1998 and 2006-2022. Each term is four years.

Running in the Aug. 9 primary election are Martha Holton Dimick, Jarvis Jones, Tad Jude, Mary Moriarty, Paul Ostrow, Saraswati Singh, and Ryan Winkler. The top two vote-getters will move on to the General Election.

MarthaHoltonDimick.jpg

Martha Holton Dimick
JarvisJones.jpg

Jarvis Jones
TadJude.jpg

Tad Jude
MaryMoriarty.jpg

Mary Moriarty
PaulOstrow.jpg

Paul Ostrow
SaraswatiSingh.jpg

Saraswati Singh
RyanWinkler.jpg

Ryan Winkler

