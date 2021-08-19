A total of six candidates are running for three seats on the Anoka-Hennepin School Board. Eight people originally filed, but two withdrew.
Election Day is Nov. 2. Early voting begins Sept. 17.
For District 3, which represents Champlin, southwestern Coon Rapids and Dayton, two candidates filed: incumbent Bill Harvey and challenger Kacy Deschene. They both live in Champlin.
District 4’s current representative, Anna Dirkswager, is not seeking reelection. The district, which covers northern Andover, Ham Lake, Nowthen, Oak Grove and northeastern Ramsey, has two candidates in the race: Matt Audette and Dave Dirkswager, both from Andover.
District 6’s current representative, Jeff Simon, faces a challenge from Jill Bornes. District 6 includes southern Andover and northern Coon Rapids. Simon and Bornes both live in Coon Rapids.
School board member terms are four years.
To find out if your area has an election this year, where to vote and what will be on the ballot, visit pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.
