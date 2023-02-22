6 area residents share roles for CCP’s ‘Spitfire Grill’

It is the final weekend for CCP’s production of “The Spitfire Grill.” Pictured are the actors and understudies from the production. Left to right are: Kelly Hotzler (Plymouth) and Lisa Denninger (Maple Grove) who have the part of Hannah Ferguson, Allie Kroehler (St. Anthony Falls) and Julie Erickson (Richfield) who have the part of Percy Talbott, and Mckenzie Hartke (Plymouth) and Monica Schukle (Maple Grove) who have the part of Shelby Thorpe.
Six area residents have forged a theater friendship/partnership portraying the roles of Hannah Ferguson, Percy Talbott and Shelby Thornton in Cross Community Players production of “The Spitfire Grill.”
CCP sat down for a conversation with veteran actors Lisa Denninger of Maple Grove and Kelly Hotzler of Plymouth after one of the tech rehearsals. They have been in past CCP productions but have never worked together until now.
What is it like to share this role?
Hotzler said, “I am Lisa’s understudy which means both of us must learn the ensemble and the Hannah roles. It’s been a wonderful experience observing the techniques of another actor and I really enjoy the collaboration.”
Denninger added, “Understudies have increased in importance in the last few years and I couldn’t have wished for a better partner than Kelly. We also have understudies for the roles of Percy and Shelby. The understudy performance is Friday, Feb. 24. Audiences will not be disappointed because the understudies are exceptional.”
What is it about Hannah’s character that appeals to you?
Denninger said, “once you hit the age of 50, there aren’t as many stage roles for female actors. I’m grateful to be playing the role of Hannah. She’s rough around the edges, and it’s been an exciting challenge to peel back several layers to get to her heart. She’s seeking a chance to right a serious wrong, and I’ve appreciated taking that journey onstage with this cast.
Hotzler added, “I like that Hannah is a complex character approaching retirement and reconnecting with a family member. Many of my friends are going through this stage of their lives.”
How about the music? What can audiences expect?
Both actors agreed, Hannah’s songs are in the lower vocal register which adds a dramatic effect and is fun for the.
They said, “We love that CCP incorporates live music in their productions. The instrumentation for The Spitfire Grill is unique; piano, accordion, violin, cello and guitar/mandolin. The actors add percussion on a couple of songs. The score has an acoustic sound with haunting melodies and complex rhythms. The songs range from foot-stomping to lullaby. We think audiences will love how the music enhances the story.”
Anything else you’d like patrons to know?
The venue is the High Hall at St. Joseph Catholic Community, 8701 36th Ave., New Hope.
It features tiered seating with wide aisles fully accessible for patrons in wheelchairs or with walkers.
Tickets are available online at Crossplayers.org or at the door. Cost is $18 for adults and $16 for students and seniors 65 and older. Due to adult themes, the show is recommended for patrons 12 and older.
Performances the final weekend are Feb. 24 and 25, at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 26 at 2:30 p.m.
Remember to bring a non-perishable food item or a school supply to donate to CROSS Services. Masks are encouraged but not required.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.