Due to the pandemic, Chalkfest will take on a different shape this year without losing the “wow” factor that has drawn tens of thousands of artists and guests to Maple Grove every year. In fact, this year’s event has the potential to draw millions.

This year’s event will have two components. First, the Chalkfest at Arbor Lakes 2020 Global Virtual Creations runs Aug. 29 and 30.

Secondly, the Maple Grove Mural Tour is running now through Sept. 30. This is a new event.

 

Chalk Art from Around the World

Chalkfest at Arbor Lakes is partnering with Street Factory Media to host the virtual event that will be on Facebook Aug. 29 and 30. Guests will be able to view pre-filmed videos of chalk artists from all over the globe, demonstrating their talent in their hometown.

Then, guests on the page can vote for their favorite artists and join a live award presentation and look ahead to 2021 on the Chalkfest Facebook page on Aug. 30, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Mural Tour

Organizers have added an exciting new element this year, the Chalkfest at Arbor Lakes 2020 Mural Tour. This highly visual event includes 12 different 8’ x 8’ original painted murals that will be placed throughout the Arbor Lakes area.

 

About Chalkfest

In its first four years, Chalkfest has drawn nearly 60 professional chalk artists from all over the globe for a weekend of creativity and color that covers local streets and sidewalks for public viewing. Last year 35,000 people crowded around the chalk art creations to see each artist’s vision unfold before their eyes.

The 2020 Chalkfest lineup includes in-progress and completed chalk art from professionals from as far away as Mexico and Ukraine and local talent like artist-in-residence Shawn McCann, who also a co-founder of the festival.  Shawn is an internationally known multi-media, multi-disciplinary artist who creates various forms of art. His chalk creations have been featured at numerous street painting festivals around the world.

Find more information, including artist bios and photos at chalkfestarborlakes.com or facebook.com/ChalkfestArborLakes

