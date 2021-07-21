This year will be the 150th Wright County Fair and, while many equate the fair with the food and the midway rides, there is a lot more than just eating and going on rides, especially this year as a lot of new attractions will take place for the sesquicentennial edition of the County Fair.
Here are some things people might want to know before heading off to the fair, which runs July 21-25 in Howard Lake.
Children 17 and under will be admitted free. Adult admission is $5 per day or $15 for the entire run of the fair on a season pass. Parking is $5 per day or a season pass for $10. A combination season pass for admission and parking is $20.
Online ticket orders will be accepted throughout the duration of the fair. For more information, call 320-543-3119. The ticket office will be open throughout the open hours of the fair. Unlimited ride armbands are $25 for each day of the fair.
There will be bingo every day of the fair. The bingo area is located across from the fair office.
Throughout all five days of the fair, there will be helicopter rides provided by Lake Superior Helicopters (weather permitting). They will be located west of the Dairy Barn.
The Free Fair Entertainment Tent will include Outside Recess (July 22), Red Dot Garage (July 23), Mitch Gordon Band (July 24) and Sherwin Linton and the Cotton Kings (July 25).
The 4-H Food Stand will be open the duration of the Fair, serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and everything in between – with all proceeds supporting Wright County 4H clubs.
4-H will have events scheduled for all five days, as well as the 4-H Exhibit Building, where numerous 4-H projects will be displayed.
The Agriculture Education Building will be open throughout the fair – the big red barn near the south entrance of the fairgrounds. There are many demonstrations, baby animals and learning opportunities, including trying a hand at milking “Maggie” – the replica cow.
150th Souvenir Anniversary Mugs will be available. They can be found in the Entertainment Tent for $15, which include a first-beverage fill, and on sale in the General Exhibits Building for $10. 150th Wright County Fair commemorative t-shirts will also be available in the General Exhibits Building.
There will be an exotic animal exhibit open for the entirety of the fair.
University of Minnesota Extension will have a booth at the fair with a Master Gardener on hand to answer any questions those with gardens may have.
Throughout the fair, the Hopewell Fur Trading Company will bring the past back to live with demonstrations of the fur trade that has played a vital in Minnesota’s history. The historic Welker School will be open throughout the duration of the fair.
The 2021 4-H Horse Show Schedule with start at 8 a.m. Thursday with 27 events and 8 a.m. Friday with 73 events.
Reserved tickets can be pre-ordered for the demo derby at 7 p.m. Friday, July 23 ($10 each) and the demo derby at 5:30 p.m. Sunday ($10 each). Order in advance and be able to select the available seats of your choice.
Machinery Hill will play host to the annual Antique Tractor Pull at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22. At that event there will be a toy tractor raffle. Machinery Hill will also host 2021 steam engine displays and the model farm toy display trailer that will be open during the entire run of the fair.
The Free Stage will be open from Thursday through Sunday (July 22-25). Events include pie eating contests at 5:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Mixed Nuts at 5 and 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the Senior Citizens program from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, the Wagon Wheelers from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, the Military Day program from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, The Oz Brothers with 45-minute shows at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.; KRWC-Radio’s 50-Year Anniversary program from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, a church service at 10 a.m. Sunday, and The Clown Arounds of Wright County at 1 p.m. Sunday.
On Thursday through Sunday (July 22-25), The All-American Lumberjack Show will have three free shows daily – one early afternoon, one late afternoon and one in the evening. The shows will include the National Lumberjack Championship, Lumberjack Sports Camps and men’s and women’s Log Boom Racing.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, July 22 there will be an amateur talent show on stage in the Hoop Building. Auditions will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 8 in the General Exhibits Building at the County Fairgrounds. The finalists will compete in preteen, teen and open class divisions.
Crushed Pro Wrestling will put on a card at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22 in the grandstand. General admission is free, but limited ringside VIP seating is available for $10 per seat. VIP tickets will be available the day of the event at the Fair Ticket Office.
At 8 a.m. Saturday, July 24, there will be a 5K run. Entry fee is $20 the day of the event. Registration opens at 6:30 a.m. the day of the race and the race will begin at 8 a.m. All entrants will receive a 150th Wright County Fair t-shirt. Ribbons will be awarded for the top three places in men’s and women’s competition in all age divisions (19 and under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 and over).
The Collector Car & Truck Show will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at the west end of the Fairgrounds near Machinery Hill. The event is free to spectators. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with awards handed out to the top 20 vehicles (as voted by the owners). The first 100 show vehicles will get dash plaques. The event is hosted by the Wright County Car Club.
At 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24, the Mutton Bustin’ Competition, hosted by OutWest Inc., will take place. Kids ages 6-8 will take part in a sheep riding competition and are encouraged wear long pants and a long-sleeved shirt. The event is free and registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the white booth of the practice arena and will be limited to 20 entries. Helmets and protective vests will be provided.
The Kids Tractor Pedal Pull will be held Saturday, July 24 – registration begins at 3:30 p.m. at the Fair Office with a 4 p.m. start time. The contest is for children ages 4-11. All equipment, including pedal tractors, will be provided. The event is free for all participants. Trophies (provided by the Wright County Farm Bureau) will be awarded in each age group.
The Tractor and Truck Pull Grandstand Show will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 24. General admission is $10 and $5 for children age 12 and under. There will be 15 different classes represented. Wrist bands allow re-entry into the show through its duration. Registration fee to participate is $25 per hook before July 14 and $35 after July 14.
At 6 p.m. Saturday, July 24, there will be a Youth Ranch Sorting event. The event is open to riders who are 2021 high school graduates or younger and is sponsored by OutWest Inc. In this timed event, two youths cut cattle in numbered order from the herd and drive them into an adjoining pen. The event is free and will take place at the horse arena next to the horse barn.
Fireworks will be held after dark Saturday, July 24 in front of the grandstand/pit area.
At 1 p.m. Sunday, July 25, the Clown Arounds of Wright County will have a performance, as well as staff from the Mooseburger Clown Arts Camp – the longest running clown school in the country. The show will be on the Free Stage.
