Hennepin County Fair results are in. Forty-one 4-H youth from the Hennepin county participated in the 4-H project judging at the Hennepin County Fair June 16-19, held at Corcoran Lions Park. In total over 80 projects were entered and judged by Minnesota makers and educators. Results can be found at z.umn.edu/HC4Hresults.

4-H’ers demonstrated their skills and knowledge in photography, STEM, fine arts, agronomy, animal science, family consumer science, citizenship, leadership and more. Twenty-six youth will represent Hennepin County 4-H at the Minnesota State Fair with outstanding projects in:

Agronomy (6 trips available) Cole Munsterteiger (hay forage)**.

Clothing and Textiles (10 trips available) Lucia Plagge (formal dress)**, Leah Smith (canvas dress), Anika Kasowicz (daisy dress), Greer Plagge (pika), Gwen Bubser (bag), Clare Kuhnly (yellow top)

Crafts and Fine Arts (10 trips available), Cordelia Wolf (burning sappho)**, Morgan Townshend (leather belt), Edie Stenglein (girl), Cordelia Wolf (digital portrait), Greta Kotnik (puffin), Tyler Ritchie (lego boat), Anika Kasowicz (flame), Cate Ritchie (friendship bracelets), Becca Ritchie (prince), Greer Plagge (octopus) and Zera Westie (bracelets).

Exploring Animals (5 trips available) Edie Stenglein (rabbit), Fashion Revue (10 trips available), Clare Kuhnly**, Lucia Plagge, Azalea Westie, Zera Westie and Anika Kasowicz.

Foods and Nutrition (11 trips available) Alexia Forbes (cupcakes)**

Food Revue (2 trips available) - event was February 2022- Elise McVay, Edie Stenglein and Alternate - Evan Kulda

Home Environment (2 trips available) Edie Stenglein (table)** and Xenophon Westie (chair)

Industrial Technology (2 trips available) Xenophon Westie (table)** and Theo Bubser (hockey goal)

Needle Arts (3 trips available) Jaliena Forbes (sweater)** Greta Kotnik (scarf) and Jaliena Forbes (crochet top)

Performing Arts (7 trips available) - event was April 2022 - Sophia Jermstad and Nora Hanson and Clara Niemann

Quilting (1 trip) Leah Smith (flower quilt)**

Self-determined (5 trips available) Azalea Westie (buttons)** and Tyler Ritchie (plastic)

Shooting Sports (5 trips available) Xenophon Westie (bow sighting)**

Youth Leadership (9 trips available) Cate Ritchie (youth leadership)**

** GRAND CHAMPION RIBBON

Summer 4-H Events leading up to the MN State Fair:

July 16 - 4-H Animal Science Day at the Ramsey County Fair Rabbit breed, poultry fun show, animal science projects

July 30 - Hennepin County 4-H Horse Show

July 30-31 - Hennepin County 4-H Dog Show

August 10 - State Horse Show & State Dog Show registration deadline

To learn more about 4-H in Hennepin County, contact Extension educator Alyssa Woodard, at 612-405-9035 or visit the website at bit.ly/3AdQ1A1.

