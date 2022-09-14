4 Community Theatre to present ‘She Loves Me’

4 Community Theatre will present “She Loves Me” Sept. 16 to 25 in the auditorium at Rockford High School.

Join 4 Community Theatre at Rockford High School Auditorium Sept. 16-25 for “She Loves Me.” The Mikos Lazlos play Parfuemerie, on which it is based, has inspired many adaptations, including the beloved film You’ve Got Mail starring Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks.

4 Community Theatre will have eight shows at Rockford High School. Night performances will run Sept. 16 and 17 and 23 and 24, at 7 p.m. Matinees will run Sept. 17 and 18 and 24 and 25, at 2 p.m.

