The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove is welcoming three new tenants.
Brett Angell, Maple Grove Assistant Community and Economic Development Director, said that “the city is very excited with the addition of many new businesses to The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes. The Shoppes are emphasizing the advantages of outdoor mall concepts. These new businesses continue to advance Maple Grove and The Shoppes as a premier destination to locate for businesses.”
Each business has something unique to offer, making it inclusive for all guests.
Athleta is to be located in the suite next to Face Foundrie. The athleisure store is projected to open early fourth quarter of the 2022 calendar year. “Finally, athleisure is coming to The Shoppes, a retail category we have been missing for too long. I’m confident that our customers have been anxiously waiting for this brand to join our shopping center community,” said Michael Landstad, the Associate Director of Property Management at The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes.
Rojo Mexican Grill has signed a lease of 5,000 square feet at The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes. They will be located on the northeast end of the outdoor lifestyle center with plans to be open by spring 2023. They will be offering authentic dishes as well as creative Mexican interpretations. They are well-known and are already highly admired by the west suburbs of the cities.
Six For Good a Minnesota-based gift shop officially opened in June next to Bath and Body Works and Pottery Barn. They have the ideal blend of offerings for our small-business enthusiasts with items from Essence One, Baubles and Bobbies, Hagen and Oats, Thumbs cookies, Urban Undercover, and TowelTopper.
