3 churches, 1 message: Love your neighbor and plant a tree

Creation Care enthusiasts from three Maple Grove churches have partnered together for a common cause. The cause is to show love for neighbors by planting more trees.
Trees offer many environmental benefits to a neighborhood. Besides offering cooling shade, they filter air pollution and sequester carbon.
“While scientists warn that we cannot plant enough trees to offset the CO2 we are producing, every new tree planted helps God’s creation,” said Blake Toms, leader of Lord of Life Lutheran Church’s Creation Care Team, whose members are concerned about how climate change is impacting our most vulnerable neighbors across the planet.
Lord of Life’s creation care group is not alone. As they did last year, the Caring for Creation group at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Maple Grove has joined forces with them to host an educational Earth Week webinar that addresses the social justice concerns of the group.
“The people of St. Joseph the Worker believe that the care of God’s beautiful creation extends beyond denomination and creed and all people should share in the stewardship of our Earth,” said Steve Kriz, Chair of St. Joseph the Worker’s Caring for Creation group.
The two church groups reached out to Advent Lutheran Church in Maple Grove as they heard they were also interested in environmental issues. Pastor Elizabeth Felt from Advent said, “Our scriptures tell us, ‘The earth is the LORD’s and all that is in it.’ We believe that caring well for God’s good creation is a fundamental part of the Christian faith. We seek to actively care for the planet so that all people may live with healthy air, clean water, and access to nutritious food.”
So how are the three church groups going to get more trees planted? They secured a well-known expert on forestry to speak about how climate change is impacting Minnesota forest resources. To make it easy for people to attend the talk, they set it up as a free webinar on Zoom. Then, they partnered with a local nursery, Heidi’s Growhaus, to offer tree and shrub discounts to everyone who attends the webinar. They selected Heidi’s Growhaus because they have a good selection of native trees and shrubs.
The free webinar will be Sunday, April 24, from 7 to 8 pm. The speaker, Dr. Lee Frelich, is the Director of the University of Minnesota Center of Forest Ecology. He has a Ph.D. in Forest Ecology and has authored more than 202 publications with 287 coauthors from 25 countries. Frelich is listed among the top 1% of all scientists in the world in the Ecology and Environment category by the Web of Science. His research has been featured in the news media 500 times, including such venues as The New York Times, Newsweek and the Washington Post. Frelich has provided consulting services on forest management for the U.S. Army, Air Force, National Forest Service, and National Park Service.
Anyone in the community who is interested in learning more about this topic can register online for a link to the webinar at lordoflife.org/creationcare. Webinar participants will be sent a coupon for 10% off the purchase of a tree or shrub at Heidi’s Growhaus.
If interested in environmental issues, each church is interested in welcoming more people to their Creation Care group. Contact information is on each church’s website.
