The sixth annual Osseo Lions Roar Medallion Hunt has officially begun. The medallion hunt will run through August, or until the medallion is found.
Premier Bank in Osseo is sponsoring the hunt and offering a $250 cash prize for the person that finds the medallion.
The medallion is currently hidden in Osseo on city public property. No digging or dismantling of any kind will be needed to find the medallion.
Clues will come out each week of August in the Osseo-Maple Grove Press and on social media.
Here is the second clue:
Symbols, figures, numbers and grids.
Latitudes, Longitudes, directions and kids.
Follow 1,5,4,6 and 2.
You then will be one step closer to the next clue.
