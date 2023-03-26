The Rockford Future Farmers of America Chapter hosted its annual banquet on March 18 at Rockford High School. Over 60 FFA members and supporters were recognized for their achievements at this year’s banquet, with over 145 FFA members, community members and guests in attendance.
The annual banquet is designed to recognize the achievements of the chapter’s members and supporters and their accomplishments over the course of the past year.
This year’s honorees include the following.
Honorary Membership Award — Sara Berning, Amy Crane, Robert Danneker, Rhonda Dean, Heidi Heiland, Jessica Lappe, Jane Maland Cady, Paul Menard, Keri Sidle, Dr. Amy Smith, Gail and Peter Waldorf and Paul Warzecha.
Star Discovery Award — Keira Brooks
Star Greenhand Award — Josephine Frank
Silver Proficiency Award — In the area of Agricultural Sales (placement) Katie Fuchs and in the area of Equine Science (placement) Eliza Kartak
Gold Proficiency Award — In the area of Agricultural Sales (placement) Lillian Jorgenson, in the area of Food Services (placement) Trenton Nelson, in the area of Landscape Management (placement) Cole Sundeen and in the area of Agricultural Mechanics: Design and Fabrication (placement) Andy Wandersee.
Star in Agribusiness Award — Cole Sundeen
Star in Production/Placement Award — Trenton Nelson
Star in Agriscience Award — Emma and Kate Mueller
MN FFA State Degree — Avery Gordee, Cole Sundeen, Cortney Waldorf and Jessica Ziemiecki.
American FFA Degree — Avery Gordee and Jessica Ziemiecki
Outstanding Fundraiser Award — Taylor Storz, Josephine Frank and Keira Brooks.
Scholarship Award — Charley Smith, McKenna Evans, Ashley Storz, Eliza Kartak, Cole Sundeen and Cortney Waldorf.
Spirit of FFA Award — McKenna Bernard, Veronica Ferdig, Hannah Kartak, Mary Poppler and Mara Schmidt.
Cooperation Award — Eliza Kartak
Outstanding 1st Year Member Award — Katie Fuchs and Taylor Storz
Most Improved Member Award — Justin Ziemiecki
Community Service Award — Calla Koshiol
Leadership Award — Cortney Waldorf
Norman Borlaug Science Achievement Award — Cole Sundeen
DeKalb Senior Accomplishment Award — Cortney Waldorf
State convention
At this time, Rockford FFA has 13 Career and Leadership Development Event teams that have already qualified for the 2023 Minnesota State Convention, with several events to be hosted in the coming weeks.
The following teams are advancing to state convention: Agricultural Communications (first place), Agricultural Mechanics (fourth place), Agribusiness Sales (2nd place), Conduct of Chapter Meetings (second place), Dairy Cattle Evaluation (third place), Extemporaneous Public Speaking (second place), Farm Bureau Discussion Meet (second place), General Livestock Evaluation (second place), Horse Evaluation (first place), Marketing Plan (results pending), Parliamentary Procedure (second place), Poultry Evaluation (first place) and Soils Evaluation (fourth place).
Other news
In addition to the award winners, the 2023-24 Rockford FFA Officer Team was announced. To earn an officer position, each candidate completed a written application along with an interview with a nominating committee consisting of agricultural professionals, community members, students and staff.
The 2023-24 Rockford FFA Officer Team will consist of President Cole Sundeen, Vice President of Chapter Andy Wandersee, Vice President of Community Lillian Jorgenson, Vice President of Student Trenton Nelson, Secretary Eliza Kartak, Treasurer Ashley Storz, Reporter Katie Fuchs, Sentinel McKenna Bernard, and Historian Josey Frank.
Rockford Middle School is also beginning to have a junior officer team. These students went through the same selection process as the high school students.
The 2023-24 Rockford FFA Junior Officer Team will consist of Junior President Thora Binsfeld, Junior Vice President Hannah Kartak, Junior Secretary Veronica Ferdig, Junior Treasurer Charley Smith, Junior Reporter Alex Bombard, Junior Sentinel Danny Luckett, and Junior Historian Kiera Brooks.
These students are preparing for the 2023 Minnesota FFA Convention happening April 23-25 at the University of Minnesota—Twin Cities.
Follow Rockford FFA on Instagram @RockfordFFA on Facebook at Rockford FFA and Ag Education Program to stay tuned for updates.
