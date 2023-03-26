The Rockford Future Farmers of America Chapter hosted its annual banquet on March 18 at Rockford High School. Over 60 FFA members and supporters were recognized for their achievements at this year’s banquet, with over 145 FFA members, community members and guests in attendance.

The annual banquet is designed to recognize the achievements of the chapter’s members and supporters and their accomplishments over the course of the past year.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments