The Osseo Lions Club has begun planning for its 2021 Lions Roar event, set for Sept. 10 and 11, in beautiful downtown Osseo.
The Lions are just in the beginning stages of planning, but the public’s safety will be one of the top priorities this year in addition to making it a fun community gathering once again.
The Osseo Lions are looking for as many community leaders and volunteers to help with the event this year. If anyone, or an organization, are interested in participating, contact lionsroarchair@osseolions.com today.
And, stay tuned for more information to come here in The Press, online at osseolionsroar.com, and on Facebook @OsseoLionsClub.
