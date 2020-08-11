Results of 2020 Primary races of local interest will be posted here as they come in. Races with incomplete reporting will be updated as totals change.
U.S. Representative, MN-3
With 99% of precincts reporting results:
Republican Primary
Kendall Qualls: 24,228
Leslie Davis: 7,713
DFL Primary
Dean Phillips (incumbent): 67,360
Cole Young: 6,742
U.S. Representative, MN-6
With 77% of precincts reporting results:
Republican Primary
Tom Emmer (incumbent): 23,145
Leslie Davis: 3,422
DFL Primary
Tawnja Zahradka: 22,961
Minnesota State Senator, District 34
With 100% of precincts reporting results:
Republican Primary
Warren Limmer (incumbent): 23,145
DFL Primary
Bonnie Westlin: 5,278
Aarica L. Coleman: 1,962
