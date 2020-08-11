Results of 2020 Primary races of local interest will be posted here as they come in. Races with incomplete reporting will be updated as totals change.

U.S. Representative, MN-3

With 99% of precincts reporting results:

Republican Primary

Kendall Qualls: 24,228

Leslie Davis: 7,713

DFL Primary

Dean Phillips (incumbent): 67,360

Cole Young: 6,742

U.S. Representative, MN-6

With 77% of precincts reporting results:

Republican Primary

Tom Emmer (incumbent): 23,145

Leslie Davis: 3,422

DFL Primary

Tawnja Zahradka: 22,961

Minnesota State Senator, District 34

With 100% of precincts reporting results:

Republican Primary

Warren Limmer (incumbent): 23,145

DFL Primary

Bonnie Westlin: 5,278

Aarica L. Coleman: 1,962

